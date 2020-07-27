113 Airmen at SAFB promoted to master sergeant

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (TNN) - The Air Force is promoting 113 technical sergeants assigned to either Sheppard Air Force Base or one of its geographically separated units.
These airmen will be rising to the rank of master sergeant.
The Air Force selected a total of 4,649 technical sergeants to promote out of an eligible 22,286.
Out of the 113 Sheppard Airmen selected, 111 are in the 82nd Training Wing and two are in the 80th Flying Training Wing.
The airmen being promoted will be pinning on their new rank August 1.
The following Sheppard AFB Airmen were selected for promotion:
Tech. Sgts. Mark G. Abad, Casey P. Andersen, William L. Balden, Robert K. Barnes, Reid D. Beimling, Scott Benedict, Shawn D. Berry, Michael R. Berube, Christopher S. Bindernagel, Robert C. Borja, Jessica L. Boyanton, Amanda L. Britcher, Phillip S. Caicedo, Julius R. Caluya, Desire A. Cobb, Chad L. Cooper, Caleb D. Costello, Joel P. Cruse and Steven S. Cummins.
Also selected include Alexander Del Castillo, Robert E. Detrano, Kendall T. Drake, Matthew P. Dry, Jarrod W. Eckert, Thomas R. Engel, Casey L. Epps, Jonathan Erickson, Ryan R. Ford, Nicanor Garcia Jr., Andres Gonzalez, Kimberly R. Grable, Tahime C. Green, David W. Hall, Thomas S. Harmon, Kyle E. Henderson, Marcus K. Higa, Jordan D. Hocker, David J. Holland, Kyle J. Hostetler, Zachary J. Jacobs, Daniel L. James, Nathan K. Jemar and Bret R. Johnston.
Also selected include Darron A. Kain, Matthew E. Katz, Andrew L. Keesee, Jackie L. Keesee, Derek D. King, John M. Kopas, Nathaniel J. Krause, Peter H. Kuhlman, Billy D. Lathrop, Barry A. Lewis, Caleb V. Lounsbury, Luis R. Maldonaldo, Jonathan Martinez, Kristin M. McAlister, Gregory McAndrews, Kenneth D. McCracken, Erik M. McIntosh, Dustin W. Melton, James F. Nartowicz, Joshua C. Nelson, Stanley S. Nelson and Dennis E. Neville.
Also selected include Erin M. Oelker, Christian Ortiz-Morales, Gregory P. Pagan, Andrew C. Parise, Christopher Pearson, Audra N. Pecher, Marshal Pennington, Anthony M. Perez, Marcus T. Perry, Christopher G. Peterson, Alexander J. Phillips, William A. Pickett, Francisco Y. Pio, Brandon J. Pirmann, Lee M. Riley, Felix E. Rivera, Charles T. Robertson, Ruben Rodriguez Jr., Francis W. Royal and Samantha L. Rudloff.
Also selected include Matthew R. Salmond, Ryan Sampson, Ignacio J. Sandoval, Timothy R. Sanford, Sherry Santos-Orton, Bradley A. Scott, Nicholas A. Smith, Corey D. Sobania, Christopher Sudock, Michelle R. Sweeney, Ryan S. Tangeman, Billy J. Trusty Jr., Erik S. Van Roekel, Shannon L. Van Roekel, Mark V. Vignale, Andrew A. Walker, Chad T. Walker, Julieta M. Washington, Michael S. Watson, Charles R. Wilcox, Tyler J. Wilkins, Cody R. Williams, Andrzej K. Wojcicki, Justin B. Woodard and Anthony R. Zenzen.
