BBB warns of COVID-19 contact tracing scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning of COVID-19 contact tracing scams.
The health department has been contacting anyone who has been in close contact with someone that has the virus.
The BBB is reporting they’ve seen text messages, social media messages and emails that are saying “You’ve been in contact with someone that has COVID-19, you need to self-isolate and for more information click on this link.”
The link is malicious and could install malware on your device.
They’ve also seen reports of robocalls asking for personal information like bank accounts, financial information and government identifiable documents.
Contact tracers from the health department do place phone calls and will ask you to identify yourself to make sure they are dealing with the correct person. However, they will not ask you for bank account information.
For anyone who suspects they have received one of these calls: The BBB is encouraging consumers listen when the person identifies themselves, get the name of the agency they are claiming to be with and contact them back at whatever phone number you can find to verify their legitimacy.
