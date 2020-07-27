Champions Clinic holds blood drive Tuesday

Champions Clinic is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday in honor of Kaleb Honea and his family. (Source: Champions Clinic Facebook page)
July 27, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT - Updated July 27 at 5:40 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Champions Clinic is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday in honor of Kaleb Honea and his family.

The Bloodmobile will be in the Champions Clinic parking lot from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Donations from blood drives like this help ensure patients with critical need like Honea are able to receive transfusions.

Honea is a Ride High School football student who was in an accident last Monday.

To schedule an appointment, call Molly Schaffner at (940) 264-1960.

