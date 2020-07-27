A cold front is coming

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Monday we are going to see a little bit warmer conditions than what we saw on Sunday. We will have a high of 96 degrees with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be out of the South about 10 to 15 miles per hour. We have a 20% chance of isolated showers before a cold front pushes through. When that cold front comes through we will experience cooler conditions and we have storm chances once that happens as well. The cold front looks to arrive in Texoma late this evening going into the early hours of Tuesday. For Tuesday we will see a high around 89 degrees with a few storms in the area. We have a 30% chance of showers and storms on Tuesday with the wind out of the Northeast about 10 to 20 miles per hour. But the rain chances don’t stop there; they continue on Wednesday with a 30% chance of showers and storms with a high of 92 degrees. We looked at dry out on Thursday with a high of 96 degrees.