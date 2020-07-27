Five days of low COVID-19 cases means good news for Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With Wichita County reporting under 20 coronavirus cases and 50 recoveries through the weekend and Monday, county health leaders say that’s a good sign.
“Based on what we’ve seen Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, through today, we are cautiously optimistic that things are improving here in Wichita County,” Amy Fagan, assistant director of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District said.
“We don’t want to make any assumptions that just because someone is out you know at the store with you that they are not immune-compromised,” Fagan said.
For Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom, he's seen most people being safe and wearing masks.
“They’re some of them that growl a lot while they are wearing them but that’s alright, they’re wearing the mask,” Judge Gossom said.
He adds it’s a small action that will prevent us from having another shutdown.
“I don’t think it’s asking too much to help take care of the other side of that of the people helping them take care of their jobs by allowing them to stay open because we’ve reduced the numbers,” Judge Gossom said.
Amy Fagan credits the hard work of contact tracers in keeping control of the virus’ spread. She explains what comes next in the fight against COVID-19.
“I think we are just looking forward to getting through the next cycle if you will and that’s just our kind of breaking that 14 day period and having a true 14 day decline in overall positive cases,” Fagan said.
