Knox County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

Knox County sees spike in COVID-19 cases
. (Source: KLTV)
July 27, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT - Updated July 27 at 6:29 PM

KNOX COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Knox County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, with their total increasing by 35 cases last Wednesday, according to The Knox County News.

There are now a total of 46 confirmed cases in the county.

The county now falls under Governor Abbott’s mask mandate which means everyone in the county is required to wear a mask in public spaces.

The State of Texas COVID-19 Tracker is showing the county has 14 recoveries.

Coronavirus coverage:

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.