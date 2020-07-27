Knox County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

KNOX COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Knox County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, with their total increasing by 35 cases last Wednesday, according to The Knox County News.
There are now a total of 46 confirmed cases in the county.
The county now falls under Governor Abbott’s mask mandate which means everyone in the county is required to wear a mask in public spaces.
The State of Texas COVID-19 Tracker is showing the county has 14 recoveries.
