Montague County Sheriff warns of scam calls

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Montague County Sheriff’s Office has released a warning for Montague County residents about someone calling and claiming to be a sheriff’s deputy.
The person says they will make an arrest unless money is paid to take care of a warrant.
The scammer then asks for a credit card number or if you want to buy a prepaid card and give them the number.
The Montague County S.O. is asking residents to not give them any money or information and for anyone with caller I.D. to write down the number and to turn it in to them.
For more information, you can call the Montague County S.O. at (940) 894-2871.
