982nd Training Wing gets a new commander

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (TNN) - Col. Terry Koester has taken his third assignment at Sheppard Air Force Base as the new commander of the 982nd Training Wing.
Previously he trained in the aircraft maintenance and munitions officer course and spent four years as director of operations twice and commander of the 362nd Training Squadron.
Koester has significant experience in Air Force maintenance and is dedicated to technical training and educating the next generation of Air Force maintainers.
He succeeds Col. Anthony Puente as the 982nd Training Wing commander, as Puente will now be the 82nd Training Wing’s vice commander.
