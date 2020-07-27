New coaches in Texoma prepare for season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Gold-Burg High School and Henrietta High School will both see new faces in their athletic departments this year.
“You’ve got to be physically ready but as much as anything, mental toughness and discipline as well,” said Gold-Burg Athletic Director Joe Helms.
Coach Helms spent the last 8 years at Grand Falls Royalty High School just south of Odessa.
Not only was he battling on the field, he continues fighting cancer.
“This last year was probably the most difficult of my career,” said Helms. “I had to get daily radiation and daily chemotherapy in Houston, so I was flying in because it was right in the middle of football season.”
Coach Helms says he is now back coaching the game he loves, which is six-man football.
In Henrietta, Michael Johnson will take over as the Bearcats' new athletic director and head football coach.
“I’m just extremely excited and very thankful that we get to do play,” said Coach Johnson. “It gives us a different perspective and a deeper appreciation for what we get to do.”
Coach Johnson says one thing he already sees in his players, is an unbelievable work ethic.
