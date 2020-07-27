New COVID-19 cases reported across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - More COVID-19 cases have been reported across Texoma.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 50 new recoveries.
In Young County, the Graham Regional Medical Center is reporting the county has seen a total of 256 COVID-19 cases with 189 patients recovering.
The county has also had six deaths and 2,355 negative tests. One patient is currently recovering in the hospital.
In Wilbarger County, the Wilbarger General Hospital is reporting seven new cases which brings their total to 35 cases along with 28 total recoveries.
Baylor County Emergency Management officials are reporting they have a total of eight COVID-19 cases with four recoveries. 122 of their tests have come back negative and five tests are currently pending.
In Montague County, the Nocona News is reporting one new case which brings the county’s total up to 45. The county has 10 active cases and 34 recoveries as well.
In Clay County, Judge Mike Campbell is reporting the county has five active cases and 18 recoveries. The county has seen 22 total COVID-19 cases so far. Two tests are also pending.
The Childress Regional Medical Center is reporting six new cases, which means they now have 30 active cases.
They’re also reporting Hardeman County has four active cases with 11 recoveries being made.
Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital is reporting one person has died. They have a total of four COVID-19 cases and they’ve also seen three recoveries.
The county has also seen 36 negative tests with none currently pending.
Haskell Texas USA is reporting Haskell County 40 total cases with 11 recoveries.
They’re also reporting the Rolling Plains Detention Center in Haskell has one active case along with 89 recoveries.
Knox County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, with their total increasing by 35 cases last Wednesday, according to The Knox County News.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Archer County gained two new cases for a total of 15 while Jack County’s total increased by one case for a total of 24.
An update on counties in Oklahoma can be found below:
