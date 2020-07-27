News Channel 6 City Guide: Falls Town Neighbors

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. This episode, we’re taking a closer look at a local magazine that features some of the greatest families and businesses Wichita Falls has to offer.
Falls Town Neighbors is a monthly community magazine that is distributed for free to families in neighborhoods like Weeks Park, Tanglewood, County Club, and more. Every edition features a local family on the cover and includes a full-length article.
“Falls Town Neighbors focuses on the communities itself,” owner and publisher, Bruce Meek said.
You can find the Kids Connect section with kid-friendly organizations and events in Wichita Falls. There is also an event calendar and section dedicated to things happening in the downtown area.
“What we enjoy most is providing quality content for the community,” Meek said.
Falls Town Neighbors also feature local businesses. This brings its products and services to the front doors of potential customers and clients. We spoke with two local businesses that have been featured and advertise in Falls Town Neighbors.
“Just a few months ago, I think October of last year, I was featured on the cover page which was really fun because so many of my neighbors that didn’t know me that well [...] were just intrigued to find out something about me that they didn’t know,” Welcome to Texoma owner, Sally Gray said. “I feel like, overall, advertising in Falls Town Neighbors has been really advantageous. I would recommend [to] people who are wanting to gear their business in certain neighborhoods, certainly to look out for Falls Town Neighbors.
“We’ve been with Bruce Meek for a couple [of] years now,” The Burn Shop owner, Keith Wineinger said. “He came to us and asked us if we wanted to be featured and we said, ‘absolutely, of course!' [...] I’m excited to see the results of being featured and hopefully reaping the rewards of just gaining some additional exposure in Wichita Falls. I would recommend it to just about anybody.”
It’s a publication unlike any other.
“What makes us unique is that we don’t just say we’re a community publication. We really are. We do that by allowing businesses to connect with residents on a personal level and allowing residents to determine what content we cover every month,” Meek said. “What I want people to know most about Falls Town Neighbors is that we’re just here for you. You let us know what we can do and we’ll help you.”
If you own a business or know someone who does and would like to be featured or advertise in Falls Town Neighbors, give Bruce Meek a call at (940) 282-0597.
