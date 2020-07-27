Four new COVID-19 cases at Allred Prison, total now 15

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Three new offenders and one new Allred Prison employee have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker.
This brings the total number of employee cases at the prison up to 12 with eight of those cases still being active. There are four total offender cases with three of them still being active.
354 people are now being listed under “medical restriction.”
The tracker is also showing that 10 people are listed under “medical isolation” and that one offender and four employees have made recoveries.
There have been over 158,000 offender COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 15,233 coming back positive. There are 102 presumed offender COVID-19 deaths.
There have been over 49,000 prison employee COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 3,123 coming back positive. There are 13 presumed employee COVID-19 deaths.
