50 recoveries, 16 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total cases now 824

July 27, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT - Updated July 27 at 5:13 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 50 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 824 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 357 total recoveries, 13,089 negative tests and 9 deaths.

There are currently 443 patients recovering at home while 15 are in the hospital. Eight patients are in critical condition.

The Health District has some good news to start this week. There are 50 new recovered cases! They received 3 cases Saturday, 1 case Sunday, and 12 today for a total of 16 new cases to report and there are currently 15 hospitalizations.   

New Cases

Contact = 9 cases

Close Contact = 2 cases

Community Spread = 0 cases

Still Under Investigation = 5 cases    

Ages 

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 2

20 – 29 = 3

30 – 39 = 2

40 – 49 = 2

50 – 59 = 4

60 – 69 = 0

70 – 79 = 2

80+ = 1

Hospitalizations 

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 367: 80+, stable condition 

Case 375: 80+, stable condition

Case 40130 – 39, critical condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 632: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 637: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 773: 40 – 49, critical condition

Case 824: 20 – 29, stable condition

