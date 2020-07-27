50 recoveries, 16 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total cases now 824

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 50 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 824 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 357 total recoveries, 13,089 negative tests and 9 deaths.
There are currently 443 patients recovering at home while 15 are in the hospital. Eight patients are in critical condition.
The Health District has some good news to start this week. There are 50 new recovered cases! They received 3 cases Saturday, 1 case Sunday, and 12 today for a total of 16 new cases to report and there are currently 15 hospitalizations.
New Cases
Contact = 9 cases
Close Contact = 2 cases
Community Spread = 0 cases
Still Under Investigation = 5 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 2
20 – 29 = 3
30 – 39 = 2
40 – 49 = 2
50 – 59 = 4
60 – 69 = 0
70 – 79 = 2
80+ = 1
Hospitalizations
Case 215: 80+, stable condition
Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 367: 80+, stable condition
Case 375: 80+, stable condition
Case 401: 30 – 39, critical condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition
Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition
Case 632: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 637: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 773: 40 – 49, critical condition
Case 824: 20 – 29, stable condition
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.