Suspect in drive-by shootings arrested for money laundering, drug possession

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man and an Abilene woman are facing several charges after police found a gun and drugs in their vehicle during a traffic stop.
Officers with the gang task force were looking for a fugitive, Jesse Olvera, on Sunday as he was wanted on a money laundering warrant. Wichita Falls police say he’s also a suspect in multiple recent drive-by shootings.
They searched the area around United Regional after they received a tip that Olvera was possibly there getting treated for gunshot wounds.
While watching the area, officers saw Olvera get into a car and leave the hospital.
They performed a traffic stop and arrested him and the driver, Angela Matthews.
A child, who was reportedly found in the backseat of the car, was removed and escorted away safely by officers.
Wichita Falls police say officers then found a loaded handgun in the passenger door, marijuana in both the trunk and in the backseat near the child, and a bag of Xanax in the center console.
According to WFPD, Olvera allegedly claimed ownership of the gun and marijuana, while Matthews allegedly denied knowledge of everything.
The marijuana weighed just over 30 ounces while the Xanax weighed 3.35 grams.
Both suspects were charged with the following:
- Possession of marijuana over four ounces but under five pounds
- Possession of a controlled substance under 28 grams
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon
Olvera was also charged for a warrant from June 24 for money laundering more than $2,500 but less than $30,000.
His total bond was set at $45,000 and Matthew’s total bond was set at $20,000.
Both suspects remain in the Wichita County Jail.
