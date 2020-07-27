WFAFB receives $5,000 from the United Family

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The United Family made a $5,000 donation to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank on Monday.
Increased demand due to COVID-19 has challenged many food banks across the nation.
The United Family says this increased demand is why they are giving more than their normal contributions to further help the community.
The press release can be found below:
The United Family donates $5,000 to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank
WICHITA FALLS, Texas — The United Family will make a $5,000 donation to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank on Monday, July 27 at 1:30 p.m. at the food bank on 1230 Midwestern Parkway.
As demand has surged due to the COVID-19 pandemic, food banks all across the country have been met with increased demand as well as unique challenges never before encountered. Recognizing this, the United Family wanted to give a little more on top of its normal contributions to further help the community in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area.
"It has always been our mission at United Supermarkets and the United Family to give back to the communities we serve," said Mark Yowell, regional vice president for the United Family. "Times like these show why organizations such as the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank are indispensable to our communities. We are so thankful to be in a position to help them."
The United Family will continue to enhance its longstanding relationship with the WFAFB.
“We are so appreciative of our partnership with United Supermarkets and the United Family,” said Kara Nickens, CEO of the WFAFB. “This money gives us the ability to fill gaps in our food inventory by purchasing products directly. In turn, this allows us to continue supporting local families who are in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.