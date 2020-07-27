WFISD board to discuss fall semester plan Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The future of fall classes at Wichita Falls ISD could be decided this week.
The district’s school board and task force will meet Wednesday to talk about the possibility of returning to school.
Other districts in the area have already set back to school dates, giving the option of online learning.
The Texas Education Agency has given permission to districts to hold both in person and online classes.
The school board meeting is at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
We’ll be following it to bring you the very latest on the decision.
