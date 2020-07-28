Blood drive held in honor of Rider High School student

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A blood drive today in Wichita Falls was held in honor of a Rider High School student who is now fighting for his life after a horrible car accident in Archer County.
Champions Clinic is one of two sites holding blood drives in honor of Kaleb Honea.
“When we had this tragedy come up with Kaleb, we just wanted to do something that could honor him and everything his family has going on, and this is how we decided to do it,” said Clinic Director Molly Schaffner.
Schaffner says the drive has had an amazing response, with every appointment spot being full.
“It’s a really cool thing we have every single appointment full for today,” said Schaffner.
“It really means a lot because we weren’t really expecting all the support we are getting,” said Kaleb’s cousin Seth Cunningham, who was a passenger in the accident. “I know it’s a bad wreck and everything but he always gives so we never really expect anything back.”
Seth sustained a mild concussion and a collapsed lung.
“There’s no way that I should be alive or any of us should be alive for that matter,” said Cunningham. “Because we got hit going sixty-five miles per hour.”
Cunningham says he's been trying to take the focus on him, and to Kaleb instead.
“I saw my great grandmother,” said Cunningham. “She passed a couple of months ago, and I saw her, she told me to go back and then I woke up in the hospital.”
