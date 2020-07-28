“Born To Be Wild” painted horse statue unveiled

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls added a new horse to its collection on Tuesday
You can check it out at All American Car Wash on Southwest Parkway.
This new one had 82 hours of work put into it and the artist says she couldn’t be happier with the result.
“Being able to do this horse, it’s kind of a dream of mine,” Katie Britt, WF chamber of commerce marketing director. “I’ve always wanted to do one and to be asked, based on what people have been seeing on my own Facebook and my Instagram, seeing my artwork and then knowing that it aligned with what they wanted to see on the horse was just an honor.”
Mayor Stephen Santellana, other city council members and officials from the Wichita Falls Police Department were all there for the unveiling.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.