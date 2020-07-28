Honoring a local soldier on National Buffalo Soldier Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Congress passed an act 154 years ago that allowed the African American soldiers to serve in the peacetime army.
That act made those soldiers the first professional African American soldiers in the United States Military.
In honor of National Buffalo Soldier day, Wichita Falls wants to highlight Felix L. Lindsey.
He moved to Wichita Falls in 1893, where he married Mary Tillman soon after. The couple had nine children together.
Lindsey operated a drapery cleaning service and house cleaning service even though he was physically limited by wounds from his time in the military.
He died in Wichita Falls in 1939 at the age of 92.
For more information on Lindsey, you can visit the Wichita County Historical Commission’s website by clicking here.
