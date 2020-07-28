23 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Wichita County Detention Centers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita County Sheriff David Duke announced Tuesday that 23 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Wichita County Detention Centers.
He also said some of the detention officers have tested positive as well.
The inmates that have tested positive have been moved away from all other inmates and are being monitored by medical staff.
Sheriff Duke said there are no remaining pending tests for inmates but there are some still pending for staff.
The sheriff’s office announced the first inmate tested positive in the Wichita County Detention Center on July 20.
The inmate was not showing any symptoms and a second test that was done came back positive as well.
At that time, all inmates that were housed in the same pod were tested.
Sheriff Duke said the inmates will be released if they are able to pay their bond. After being released, the health department will take over monitoring them.
