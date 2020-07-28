More Rain on the Way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Another round of scattered showers and a few storms return to the forecast early Wednesday. It shouldn’t be as widespread or as heavy as Tuesday morning. Most of the rain will move out by the afternoon as temperatures rise a bit in the afternoon up close to or above 90. A strong front arrives Thursday evening with a band of strong storms. This front will clear the area by Friday afternoon with what looks like a nice weekend.
