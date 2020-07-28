News Channel 6 City Guide: Jefferson County Hospital

WAURIKA, Oklahoma (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. This episode, we’re taking you to Waurika for a look inside Jefferson County Hospital.
Jefferson County Hospital is a critical access hospital with a 24-hour emergency room and laboratory. It’s part of the Duncan Regional Hospital family.
“Jefferson County Hospital was established in 1973. It was a county-based hospital. [...] In 1980-81, it became a critical access hospital. We were leased by Duncan Regional Hospital in February of 2017. So, since we’ve had that relationship with Duncan Regional, this hospital has been able to stay open,” Jefferson County Hospital president, Richard Gillespie said.
You can expect top-of-the-line equipment and medical professionals when visiting Jefferson County Hospital.
“We have radiology. We have in-patient and we can also do your out-patient orders. [...] And then we have great physical therapy. We do out-patient physical therapy here and we have an in-patient therapist here for our patients,” director of nursing, J.P. Edgar, BSN, RN, RTT said.
They have exceptional wound care.
“I’m a certified wound nurse and I work closely with the physicians to develop a plan of care for all of our wound patients,” supervisor, Rachel Blundell, RN said. “We see a lot of diabetic wounds, venous, arterial wounds, pressure injuries. We see some traumas being in a small community.”
There are hundreds of traditional dressings the staff can use to treat your wounds. But the one they use the most is a wound VAC (vacuum-assisted closure.) A wound VAC is a negative pressure machine that can heal a wound up to 60-percent faster than traditional dressings, according to Blundell.
Jefferson County Hospital also has telestroke services.
“Strokes require quick intervention. And there’s a very small window of opportunity for us to medically intervene,” Blundell said. “Jefferson County Hospital is a Level 3 Stroke Center. We are able to assess patients quickly through CAT scan and a neurologist from Oklahoma City. We are able to call our neurologist through our telestroke system and he can determine if the patient qualifies for TPA, which is a clot buster. And that medication can be administered right here at Jefferson County Hospital.”
You can also find a skilled nursing unit with great swing bed service at Jefferson County Hospital.
“What makes our swing bed care unique, as opposed to other skilled nursing facilities, is that we have RNs here 24-hours a day. We also have providers on-site 24-hours a day,” Gillespie said. “We have hometown people taking care of hometown folks.”
Swing bed patients can have a stay of six to eight weeks. So, the staff at Jefferson County Hospital makes every effort to keep those patients as comfortable as possible. One of those patients was Jerry Rogers of Marlow, Oklahoma. Following a surgery, Rogers was sent to Jefferson County Hospital for additional one-on-one rehabilitation in the swing bed unit.
“Jefferson County Hospital, in my book, is probably one of the best hospitals, small hospitals that I have been to,” Rogers said. “They know you by name. You’re not just a patient number. They know your needs.”
For more information, you can call (580) 228-2344 or visit DRHHealth.Org. You can also find them on Facebook.
