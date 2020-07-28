News Channel 6 City Guide: Jefferson County Hospital

“Strokes require quick intervention. And there’s a very small window of opportunity for us to medically intervene,” Blundell said. “Jefferson County Hospital is a Level 3 Stroke Center. We are able to assess patients quickly through CAT scan and a neurologist from Oklahoma City. We are able to call our neurologist through our telestroke system and he can determine if the patient qualifies for TPA, which is a clot buster. And that medication can be administered right here at Jefferson County Hospital.”