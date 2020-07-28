Nocona ISD student athlete tests positive for COVID-19

NOCONA, Texas (TNN) - A Nocona High School student athlete has tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Nocona News.
All affected campuses and departments are being deeply sanitized and district officials have been instructed to continue to follow CDC guidelines and to socially distance.
Nocona ISD Superintendent David Waters says the end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed on campus is August 7.
Girl’s strength and conditioning has been canceled for the remainder of the summer.
Volleyball Two-A-Days will begin on August 3. Any parents who feel their student shouldn’t attend can keep them from going without penalization until August 7.
More information will be released when it becomes available.
