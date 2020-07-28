One new death, 38 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 38 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 18 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 862 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 375 total recoveries, 13,403 negative tests and 10 deaths.
There are currently 461 patients recovering at home while 16 are in the hospital. 7 patients are currently in critical condition.
The Health District is saddened to report another death today. Case 637, 60 - 69, passed away last night while hospitalized. No further details will be released out of respect for the family. Today the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office announced 22 inmates have tested positive. Those cases are included in today’s total case count update.
There are a total of 38 new cases, 16 hospitalizations and 18 new recoveries to report today as well.
New Cases
Contact = 23 cases
Close Contact = 1 cases
Community Spread = 6 cases
Still Under Investigation = 8 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 2
20 – 29 = 7
30 – 39 = 8
40 – 49 = 12
50 – 59 = 3
60 – 69 = 4
70 – 79 = 1
80+ = 1
Hospitalizations
Case 215: 80+, stable condition
Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 367: 80+, stable condition
Case 375: 80+, stable condition
Case 401: 30 – 39, critical condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition
Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition
Case 632: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 761: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 773: 40 – 49, critical condition
Case 808: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 824: 20 – 29, stable condition
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.