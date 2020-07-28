One new death, 38 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

July 28, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT - Updated July 28 at 6:16 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 38 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 18 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 862 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 375 total recoveries, 13,403 negative tests and 10 deaths.

There are currently 461 patients recovering at home while 16 are in the hospital. 7 patients are currently in critical condition.

The Health District is saddened to report another death today. Case 637, 60 - 69, passed away last night while hospitalized. No further details will be released out of respect for the family. Today the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office announced 22 inmates have tested positive. Those cases are included in today’s total case count update.

There are a total of 38 new cases, 16 hospitalizations and 18 new recoveries to report today as well.

New Cases

Contact = 23 cases

Close Contact = 1 cases

Community Spread = 6 cases

Still Under Investigation = 8 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 2

20 – 29 = 7

30 – 39 = 8

40 – 49 = 12

50 – 59 = 3

60 – 69 = 4

70 – 79 = 1

80+ = 1

Hospitalizations

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 367: 80+, stable condition

Case 375: 80+, stable condition

Case 401: 30 – 39, critical condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 632: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 761: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 773: 40 – 49, critical condition

Case 808: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 824: 20 – 29, stable condition

