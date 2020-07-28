Protest over confederate monument in Vernon

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Protesters took to the Wilbarger courthouse to demonstrate against a statue on its lawn Tuesday. The statue is of confederate leader Robert E. Lee.
Well over a hundred people, for and against removing the state, were present.
Those protesting against the statue want it removed and put in a museum. Those for it say it should stay where it is.
“It’s hard when you are an African American when you come to this courthouse and you got a trial or you’re going in here for court and you see that outside you already feel like that’s what they stand on. For them to have that statue our here they got to believe in it,” Benson Copland, one of those demonstrating said.
Our crews reached out to many demonstrating in favor of the statue but they all declined to comment on camera.
Any action on relocating the monument, must go through the county, as the statue is on county property.
