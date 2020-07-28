Strong showers and storms are possible Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Tuesday we are going to see more storms. We have a 40% chance of showers and storms throughout the day on Tuesday. And with the help of the showers and storms were going to see cooler temperatures. The high for today is going to be 89 degrees with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be out of the southeast at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Wednesday is looking fairly warm though with a high of 95. Thanks to strong southwesterly winds it is going to allow us to warm up to that. However we will see some rain chances once again going into Wednesday. Wednesday morning we have a 20% chance of showers and storms. Then on Thursday we look to dry out and warm up even more. We have a high of 98 Degrees with mostly sunny skies and strong Southwest winds. We’re tracking yet another cold front coming into the forecast. We have another cold front coming in on Friday that’s going to cool temperatures back down to the low 90s and upper 80s for a few places across Texoma. When that front does come through we have a 20% chance of showers with those.