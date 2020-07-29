Boil order issued for Lake Arrowhead Ranch Estates

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Red River Authority of Texas has released a boil order for the Arrowhead Ranch Estates.
Officials say low water pressure due to a water line break caused the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to require the RRA to issue the order.
Water must be boiled prior to consumption including when washing your hands and face, brushing your teeth, drinking it, cooking with it and making ice with it.
Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
Instead of boiling the water, individuals may purchase bottled water to use.
The public water system will notify customers when the boil order expires.
