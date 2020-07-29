Bowie ISD releases back to school plan, virtual and on-campus options available

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - Bowie ISD has released their back to school plan, which includes both on-campus and virtual learning options.
Students will have the option of either returning to campus or using remote learning starting on Aug. 19. Both options will have the same grading policy.
Bowie ISD’s board adopted date has not changed. School officials will attempt to work with the current calendar if any prolonged school closure occurs. They would also consider adding more days to the end of the school year.
School officials are encouraging families to walk, carpool or drop students off at school in an effort to keep bus usage down.
For routes where students will be in close proximity of each other: students are being encouraged to sit in family groups and the bus windows will be left open whenever possible.
Buses will be sanitized at the end of each route.
Procedures will be implemented on campuses in order to minimize student contact and exposure. They will be socially distanced as much as possible while in classrooms.
Classrooms will be sanitized and disinfected as often as possible and teachers, staff and students will self-screen everyday for any symptoms of illness.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.