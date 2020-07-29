Bowie, Nocona hosting drive-thru job fairs on Thursday

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Two drive-thru job fairs are coming to cities in Montague County on Thursday, according to the Bowie News.
One of the job fairs will be at the Bowie High School while the other will be in Nocona at the Veranda Inn.
Both job fairs will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
There will be 89 job openings represented at the fairs which are being put on by Workforce Solutions of North Texas.
Some of the employers expected to attend include:
- Nokona Ball Glove
- Nocona General Hospital
- Nocona ISD
- Grace Care Center
- Texas Department of Transportation
- Department of Public Safety
- Star Travel Center
- Dairy Queen
- America’s Best Value Inn
- Big State Maintenance
Anyone with questions may call (940) 322-1801, ext. 101 or 102 in Wichita Falls.
