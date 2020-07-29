Morning showers and storms are possible Wednesday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Wednesday is looking fairly warm though with a high of 93. Thanks to strong southwesterly winds it is going to allow us to warm up to that. However we will see some rain chances once again going into Wednesday. Wednesday morning we have a 20% chance of showers and storms. Then on Thursday we look to dry out and warm up even more, but we could have some showers and storms late in the day going into Friday. We have a high of 98 Degrees with mostly sunny skies and strong Southwest winds. We’re tracking yet another cold front coming into the forecast. We have another cold front coming in on Friday that’s going to cool temperatures back down to the low 90s and upper 80s for a few places across Texoma. When that front does come through we have a 20% chance of showers with those.