MSU Texas changes freshman admission requirements

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - MSU Texas has made testing requirements optional for incoming 2020-21 freshman.
Admittance without SAT or ACT scores is allowed but is dependent on the student’s GPA.
- 3.0-4.0 GPA allows automatic admission.
- 2.75-2.99 GPA allows unconditional admission.
- 2.5-2.74 GPA allows conditional admission.
- 2.0-2.49 GPA allows admission via the VC2MSU Bridge Program.
Students ranking in the top 25% of their class qualify for automatic admission.
There are still unconditional admission pathways if a student has taken the SAT or ACT.
Unconditional admission will be granted under the following circumstances:
- The student is in the second quarter of their class and has scored either a 1070 on the SAT or a 21 on the ACT
- The student is in the third quarter of their class and has scored either a 1140 on the SAT or a 23 on the ACT
- The student is in the fourth quarter of their class and has scored either a 1180 on the SAT or a 24 on the ACT
In order to be reviewed, entrance exam scores must be received from the College Board or the ACT, or be on official high school transcripts.
MSU Texas also recommends that students have a minimum of a Distinguished or Distinguished with Endorsements diploma type in order to demonstrate college readiness.
Students with a minimum of a Foundation diploma type are still eligible to apply for admission.
