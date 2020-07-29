New COVID-19 cases reported across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - More COVID-19 cases have been reported across Texoma.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 14 new recoveries.
In Young County, the Graham Regional Medical Center is reporting the county has seen a total of 261 COVID-19 cases with 190 of them recovering.
The county has also had six deaths and 2,376 negative tests. There are no patients in the hospital at this time.
Baylor County Emergency Management officials are reporting they have a total of eight active COVID-19 cases with five recoveries. 125 of their tests have come back negative and four tests are currently pending.
In Montague County, the Nocona News is reporting a total of 47 COVID-19 cases. The county currently has 5 active cases and 40 recoveries.
In Clay County, Judge Mike Campbell is reporting the county has four active cases and 20 recoveries. The county has seen 24 total COVID-19 cases so far. Three tests are also pending.
In Wilbarger County, the Wilbarger General Hospital is reporting a total of 35 cases along with 28 total recoveries.
The Childress Regional Medical Center is reporting 28 active cases with 17 recoveries.
They’re also reporting Hardeman County has four active cases with 10 recoveries being made.
Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital is reporting they’ve had a total of four COVID-19 cases, one death and three recoveries.
The county has also seen 36 negative tests with one currently pending.
Haskell Texas USA is reporting Haskell County 53 total cases with 36 recoveries.
They’re also reporting the Rolling Plains Detention Center in Haskell has 20 active cases along with 88 recoveries.
Knox County has seen an increase in recoveries with their active case count dropping to a total of 34 after 18 patients recovered, according to The Knox County News.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Archer County has a total of 15 cases while Jack County’s total increased by two cases for a total of 26.
An update on counties in Oklahoma can be found below:
For more information on COVID-19 cases in Texoma, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.