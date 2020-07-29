12 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 874

July 29, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 6:01 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 14 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 874 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 389 total recoveries, 13,668 negative tests and 10 deaths.

There are currently 459 patients recovering at home while 16 are in the hospital. Four patients are in critical condition.

New Cases

Contact = 4 cases

Close Contact = 2 cases

Community Spread = 4 cases

Still Under Investigation = 1 cases

Travel = 1 case

Ages

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 1

20 – 29 = 3

30 – 39 = 1

40 – 49 = 0

50 – 59 = 3

60 – 69 = 0

70 – 79 = 3

80+ = 1

Hospitalizations

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 367: 80+, stable condition

Case 375: 80+, stable condition

Case 401: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 632: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 761: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 773: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 808: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 864: 70 – 79, stable condition

