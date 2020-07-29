News Channel 6 City Guide: Rathgeber Hospitality House

“Rathgeber Hospitality House brings so much to the community. Not just the affordable place for somebody but we give people that home feeling,” house manager, Libbie Wright said. “When they’re in a stressful situation, sometimes they just need to be. They just need to, maybe, talk to you about their regular life and step outside that situation for a little while. And we give that to them. We give them a place where they can walk through the door and they can take a breath and feel like they’re at home.”