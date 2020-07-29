News Channel 6 City Guide: Rathgeber Hospitality House

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. This episode, we’re taking you inside the Rathgeber Hospitality House. It sits right inside the medical district in Wichita Falls.
They provide a home-like hotel experience that’s affordable. It sits right across the street from United Regional at 1615 12th Street. It’s nearby other medical facilities in the city. There are 26 guest rooms. Each room has a queen-size bed and a couch or a queen-size bed with a sleeper sofa. In most cases, the sleeper sofa is already made.
“What we have found over the years, is when people come in, they’re ready to go to bed. So, we already have that bed made out for them so they can hit the bed and get a good night’s rest before getting up and heading back to the hospital the next morning,” executive director, Kim Tomlinson said.
There are special touches in each room like a survival kit filled with candy and snacks, a prayer rock on each bed, and a notebook in each room where guests are encouraged to leave their stories for future guests.
There is a laundry room that can be used free of charge, a welcoming family room, and a community kitchen where you can find guests Cliff and Dianna Campbell of Blanco, Texas working on a puzzle.
They came to Wichita Falls when their daughter was rushed to the hospital. For the last several weeks, they’ve spent time at the Rathgeber Hospitality House to be near their daughter while she receives medical treatment.
“They’ve been great to us,” Dianna said. “When we first came, we stayed about a week in the hospitality house, here. Then we went home and got out motor home. We have continued to use the services because it is convenient, for one thing. But they’re very accommodating and want us to come use the services.”
Since bringing their motor home to town, they sleep at a nearby RV park. But for laundry and other amenities, they come to Rathgeber Hospitality House.
“The main reason [we came here] was because it was so close [to the hospital.] But after that, it was because of the hospitality and the people that actually work here. They ask you daily, you know, how things are going. They are very friendly. [...] After staying here, I couldn’t imagine staying anywhere else,” Cliff said.
The Rathgeber Hospitality House is run solely on donations. All they ask for is a $40 minimum donation per night, per room. That’s less than half of the cost of use for each room, according to Tomlinson.
They accept monetary and in-kind donations. Tomlinson says it’s a home, so whatever you need for your home the Rathgeber Hospitality House could use as well. You can also find a wish list on their website, RathgeberHospitalityHouse.org.
“Rathgeber Hospitality House brings so much to the community. Not just the affordable place for somebody but we give people that home feeling,” house manager, Libbie Wright said. “When they’re in a stressful situation, sometimes they just need to be. They just need to, maybe, talk to you about their regular life and step outside that situation for a little while. And we give that to them. We give them a place where they can walk through the door and they can take a breath and feel like they’re at home.”
They have a house manager on duty 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. They also have access to security through United Regional Health Care Systems. For more information on how to book a stay or how you can help, call (940) 764-2400.
