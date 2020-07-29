Two new offender COVID-19 cases at Allred Prison

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two new offenders at Allred Prison have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker.
This brings the total number of offender cases at the prison up to six with five of those cases still being active. There are nine total employee cases with five of them still being active.
364 people are now being listed under “medical restriction.”
The tracker is also showing that 14 people are listed under “medical isolation” and that one offender and four employees have made recoveries.
There have been over 163,000 offender COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 15,285 coming back positive. There are 107 presumed offender COVID-19 deaths.
There have been over 51,000 prison employee COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 3,288 coming back positive. There are 14 presumed employee COVID-19 deaths.
JULY 27
The tracker last showed a total of 12 COVID-19 cases, with eight active cases and four recoveries, but that number has since then been reduced.
