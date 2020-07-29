WF named best city for working parents

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls has been named the number one city to live in for working parents. That's from a new study released by the website Smart Asset.
That study looks at things like cost of living, traffic, graduation rates, and employment to make that decision. Wichita falls jumped to the pole position after being ranked sixth last year.
Travis Haggard, his wife and kids moved to Wichita Falls four years ago.
“As a dual income family, we find is very easy to live here,” Haggard, who is the vice president of business development and retention for the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce said. “I mean, I can slip out on a noon hour and go have lunch with her, take her lunch and still be back to work.”
The low cost of living is one of the big factors people look at when deciding to relocating to Texoma.
“When you can stretch that dollar a little further that also helps ease some of the pain that goes into it and Wichita Falls is that place,” Haggard said.
