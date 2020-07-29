WFISD to start school year in-person, parents to decide on virtual attendance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls ISD has decided to start the new school year in-person, but they will still be allowing parents to choose to have their students go virtual. Superintendent Mike Kuhrt presented a plan before the school board in Wednesday morning.
The deadline for any students switching to distance learning is Aug. 6.
Masks will be required to be worn for most of the day because social distancing will be difficult in classrooms.
Kuhrt said half of their students would have to be online for social distancing to occur.
As of the last survey, only 20% have chosen to go online.
Middle school through 12th grade will be synchronous learning, meaning students will have to tune in live to their classes.
Students without internet access will have to choose the in-person option.
For elementary school there will be both asynchronous and synchronous options.
If a student shows COVID-19 symptoms, they will be immediately sent to a school nurse and held in a “quarantine area” until their parent can pick them up. They will be allowed to return to campus 10 days after receiving a positive test and/or going 72 hours without symptoms.
If you do send your child back in-person, the district is asking that you either drive them yourself or have them walk as they try to limit bus capacity.
