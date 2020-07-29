What to do if you get mystery seeds in the mail

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - Mystery seeds have shown up in mailboxes across the country in states including Washington, Virginia, Utah, Kansas, Louisiana, Arizona and now Texas.
A Burkburnett woman said she got seeds last week.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service says they do not know what kind of seeds are going out or why they are being sent but they are collecting as much information as they can.
“They want them to send an email. They’ll get their email, but also a phone number,” David Graf, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service county extension agent. “They want a description of the package and a photo of the label of that package and also the seeds is what they’re asking for. Put them in Ziploc bags or something. They may request you just send in the seeds, but they’re not saying that at this point.”
They are considering it a potentially invasive species and urging people not to plant or trash the product.
If you receive the seeds in your mail, be sure to contact Carol Motloch, USDA-APHIS’ Texas PPQ state operations coordinator, at carol.m.motloch@usda.gov.
