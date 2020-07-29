Youth sports in WF taking precautions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With the coronavirus pandemic continuing, some youth sports are still being played, but with some changes to help ensure safety.
“We have to comply with guidelines for youth centers and with the multiple guidelines out there,” said Wichita Falls Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Randy Cooper. “We will look to comply accordingly so that we have a safe environment not only for the youth but for participants family as well.”
The Boys and Girls Club has canceled the summer indoor soccer league for safety measures.
“We are evaluating youth football, we’re going to do something and we will make an announcement at the end of the week,” said Cooper.
They’re looking at doing strictly youth tackle football, or strictly flag football.
“We are just following protocols the governor has put out and what that basically says is you can have those kinds of activities, but anybody coming in the facility must wear a mask and be temperature checked,” said Interim CEO of the Wichita Falls YMCA Chuck Dandridge.
The YMCA is cleaning their equipment after each use and says only certain doors will be used for families to enter and exit.
“They have a way to enter the building and a separate way to exit the building to avoid cross contamination,” said Dandridge.
