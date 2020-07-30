City View ISD releases back to school plan

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - City View ISD has released their back to school plan for on-campus activities and instruction.
The school district will offer both in-person and distance learning, however, families must have adequate internet access to choose the distance learning option.
Families interested in utilizing the virtual learning option must email the appropriate campus principal no later than Aug. 10 by 4 p.m.
Virtual learning students will follow the same schedule, lessons and content as in-person instruction students.
Students in grades 3 through 12 will be required to log into their classes five times a week at the regularly scheduled class times until the end of the school day. Early Childhood through 2nd grade students are expected to meet with their teacher from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Virtual learning students will also be required to be dressed, ready for school and sitting at a virtual work station where they are visible on camera during lessons.
Teachers and staff will self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before coming to campus each day. Parents must not send their child to campus if they have COVID-19 symptoms or have tested positive.
Any students that have tested positive for COVID-19 must remain at home throughout their infection period and may not return until:
- At least three days have passed since recovery
- The individual has improvement in symptoms
- At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first started
