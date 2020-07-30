Class 5A and 6A volleyball adjust to delay

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The UIL released last week that class 5A and 6A sports would be delayed for the fall.
Rider High School and Wichita Falls High School are the only two teams affected in Texoma.
“They’re going to shake off the little things, because the next day we could be shut down,” said Rider High School Volleyball Coach Alysha Humpert.
Coach Humpert says she was not shocked when the UIL announced the delay of about a month.
“I knew there would be a delay, but I think teams that are in the hot spot areas are trying to give it time to die down,” said Humpert.
The Rider volleyball team momentum has not slowed down any, and Coach Humpert says they're just excited to have a season.
“They’re all so eager to just be able to play,” said Humpert.
Most of the Rider girls play club volleyball as well, so they're used to playing year-round.
“That was cut short for them as well, so sometimes the UIL has a little more aggressive rules to follow but this time even the clubs team was shut down,” said Humpert.
Coach Humpert is looking forward to having many experienced returners this season.
“I was a little shocked that we are starting a month later, I thought there could be a delay but wasn’t really expecting a month,” said Wichita Falls High School Volleyball Coach Ryan Nimetz.
Coach Nimetz says their practice plan will look almost the same despite the delay.
“Of course, we are going to have to social distance and clean more and things like that, but our practice plans are going to be pretty close to normal,” said Nimetz.
Coach Nimetz says his teams scrappiness is something to look for this upcoming season.
