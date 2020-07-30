The latest on COVID-19 cases across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s the latest on COVID-19 cases that have been reported across Texoma.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 29 new recoveries.
In Clay County, Judge Mike Campbell is reporting the county has seen its first COVID-19 related death.
He also reported eight new cases from Clay County residents that were tested outside of the county, bringing the total up to 32 cases. There have also been 20 recoveries.
In Wilbarger County, the Wilbarger General Hospital is reporting a total of 41 cases along with 28 total recoveries.
In Montague County, the Nocona News is reporting a total of 49 COVID-19 cases. The county also has one death, 3 active cases and 43 recoveries. Their report also says they’re relying on local data as the state tracker is lagging behind.
In Young County, the Graham Regional Medical Center is reporting the county has seen a total of 277 COVID-19 cases with 208 of them recovering.
The county has also had six deaths and 2,429 negative tests. There are no patients in the hospital at this time and 21 tests are pending.
Baylor County Emergency Management officials are reporting they have a total of eight active COVID-19 cases with five recoveries. 131 of their tests have come back negative there are no tests pending at this time. Two patients are currently hospitalized.
The Childress Regional Medical Center is reporting one death, 24 active cases and 22 recoveries.
They’re also reporting Hardeman County has three active cases with 11 recoveries being made.
Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital is reporting they’ve had a total of four COVID-19 cases, one death and three recoveries.
The county has also seen 36 negative tests with one currently pending.
Haskell Texas USA is reporting Haskell County 53 total cases with 36 recoveries.
They’re also reporting the Rolling Plains Detention Center in Haskell has 20 active cases along with 88 recoveries.
The Knox County News is reporting the county has seen an increase in recoveries with their active case count dropping to a total of 34 after 18 patients recovered,.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Both Archer and Jack Counties have two new cases with Archer County having 17 total and Jack County having 28 total.
An update on counties in Oklahoma can be found below:
For more information on COVID-19 cases in Texoma, click here.
