New candidates looking to change up Wichita falls City Council

“I think it’s great to know that there are more people out there that share the same passion as I do for the community and are willing to devote their time to serve,” said Browning. “It’s great to see that other people are on it. You know, me myself, I believe that. In the past two years, I’ve been bringing myself in as an experienced leader, and have a history of qualifications to make the right choice, represent District 3.”