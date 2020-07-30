New candidates looking to change up Wichita falls City Council

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The positions of Wichita Falls mayor and city councilors for districts three, four and five will be on the ballot in November.
As of July 30, two of those positions will have a contest.
“One of the things that I enjoy most about Wichita Falls is our diversity in town,” said Pastor Mel Martinez, candidate for District 3. “I think that the council ought to reflect the diversity that exists within the city and I think we could do a little better on that.”
“I’m running for city council, there are some things I don’t like about it,” said Jason Hester, candidate for District 4. “Some things I want to see different. I want to see more entertainment in the falls, more to do.”
On November 3, these two are hoping to get enough votes to lead their districts.
This is something that has been on Hester’s mind for years but he wanted to make sure he was ready to give his all.
“Now that I have the free time to do it, I can focus more on the city council and what Wichita Falls needs and put all my effort towards that and my business, work with people and we need to seek what is best for people,” said Hester.
Martinez is set to use the position to strengthen the districts and speak up with the interest of the people.
“We work with people and we need to seek what is best for people,” said Martinez. “We cannot step away from what is socially important, as well. So I think there’s a balance that needs to be hit that perhaps the city council has not addressed yet.”
Current council members Jeff Browning, District 3, and Tim Brewer, District 4, are excited to have new folks running that share their passion for the city.
“I think it’s great to know that there are more people out there that share the same passion as I do for the community and are willing to devote their time to serve,” said Browning. “It’s great to see that other people are on it. You know, me myself, I believe that. In the past two years, I’ve been bringing myself in as an experienced leader, and have a history of qualifications to make the right choice, represent District 3.”
“Which is great because you know whoever runs for city council should have some business experience,” said Martinez. “That’s all we do. We run the city in case of deals. But that’s a platform as a small business. Back then, wholeheartedly.”
The mayor is running unopposed, and no one has signed up for District 5, the position Steve Jackson is currently holding. The city will be collecting applications until August 17.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.