29 recoveries, 12 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 29 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 886 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 418 total recoveries, 13,801 negative tests and 10 deaths.
There are currently 439 patients recovering at home while 19 are in the hospital. Four patients are currently in critical condition.
New Cases
Contact = 4 cases
Close Contact = 1 cases
Community Spread = 3 cases
Still Under Investigation = 4 cases
Travel = 0 case
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 0
20 – 29 = 2
30 – 39 = 2
40 – 49 = 2
50 – 59 = 6
60 – 69 = 0
70 – 79 = 0
80+ = 0
Hospitalizations
Case 215: 80+, stable condition
Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 367: 80+, stable condition
Case 375: 80+, stable condition
Case 401: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 497: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition
Case 632: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 761: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 773: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 808: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 810: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 864: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 870: 80+, stable condition
