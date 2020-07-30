29 recoveries, 12 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

July 30, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT - Updated July 30 at 6:16 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 29 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 886 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 418 total recoveries, 13,801 negative tests and 10 deaths.

There are currently 439 patients recovering at home while 19 are in the hospital. Four patients are currently in critical condition.

There are a total of 12 new cases, 19 hospitalizations and 29 new recoveries to report today.

New Cases

Contact = 4 cases

Close Contact = 1 cases

Community Spread = 3 cases

Still Under Investigation = 4 cases

Travel = 0 case

Ages

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 0

20 – 29 = 2

30 – 39 = 2

40 – 49 = 2

50 – 59 = 6

60 – 69 = 0

70 – 79 = 0

80+ = 0

Hospitalizations

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 367: 80+, stable condition

Case 375: 80+, stable condition

Case 401: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 497: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 632: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 761: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 773: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 808: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 810: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 864: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 870: 80+, stable condition

