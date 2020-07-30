Strong to severe storms are possible later today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Thursday we’re going to see fairly hot conditions across Texoma. We’re going to have a high of 99 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Strong Southwest winds are going to be allowing us to warm up this much. We will see the winds out of the Southwest at 15 to 25 miles per hour today. There is a 40% chance of showers and storms as we are going to be tracking you some strong to severe storms coming in later in the evening hours. Overnight tonight we also have another chance of seeing some strong to severe storms as well 30% chance of those. Friday will be cool with a high around 88 degrees and we will see partly cloudy skies with the winds shifting out of the north at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Then looking ahead to the weekend for Saturday and Sunday temperatures we will see about 90 degrees for Saturday with sunny skies. On Sunday there will be a high of 93 with mostly sunny skies before we’re tracking another weak disturbance that’s going to cool temperatures off just a little bit as well. At the start of the week will see temperatures down in the upper 80s.