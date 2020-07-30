WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry dates for August

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of August.
They’ll be heading over to Just Store It this Saturday and will be there from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Then on Aug. 13, they’ll be over at City View Baptist Church from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
All of the Mobile Pantry dates for August can be found below:
- Just Store It (3801 Old Jacksboro Hwy)
- August 1 – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- City View Baptist Church
- August 13 – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Corner of Seymour Hwy & Beverly (3164 5th St.)
- August 18 – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Midtown Manor
- August 19 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
- August 21 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- New Jerusalem Baptist Church
- August 22 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Mill Street Housing Center
- August 25 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Ben Donnell Housing Center
- August 26 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
