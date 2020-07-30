WFISD sits out competitive marching band season 2020

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - WFISD has announced marching bands will not be participating in competitive marching season this fall, due to concerns of the spread of COVID-19.
The competitive marching season involves massive amounts of time, planning, energy and funding, and the Fine Arts Department has made the decision to use these funds to support a different marching experience this year.
Each high school will still put on a marching show, but it will be shorter in length and include a number of safety precautions for the students.
The head band directors of each school will have more information in the next few weeks.
You can also find more information on the WFISD Fine Arts Facebook page by clicking here.
