WFPD Memorial Scholarship recipient announced

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Citizen Police Academy Association has announced this year’s WFPD Memorial Scholarship recipient.
Jacob Newton, son of a WFPD patrol sergeant, won $500 for his essay written about how being in a law-enforcement family has affected his life and goals.
He’ll be attending college in Tennessee this fall, studying both music and business.
The scholarship honors the seven WFPD officers that have lost their lives in the line of duty since 1890.
