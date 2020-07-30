Wichita Falls looking to hire Contract Tracing Specialist, Firefighter Trainee

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The city of Wichita Falls is looking to hire a Contract Tracing Specialist for the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District team.
The position involves interviewing and contact tracing within Wichita County.
This is done by:
- Conducting phone interviews
- Documenting the findings
- Providing answers to common questions and testing referrals
Anyone looking to apply must have data entry experience.
The position is contracted, temporary/part-time and does not come with benefits.
The Wichita Falls Fire Department is looking to add new members to their team.
This position is a paid trainee for the 68th EMT/Fire academy that will begin on Nov. 16.
Every item in the packet must be completed and it must be placed in the drop box at the Fire Administration Office at 1005 Bluff Street and postmarked before Aug. 22. The statement must be notarized before submission.
The written entrance examination for the position will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, August 22 at the MPEC. The doors will open at 7:30 a.m. and will close at 8 a.m. A valid driver’s license will be required for entry.
That same day, applicants who have passed the exam will be given instructions to report to the Wichita Falls Fire Department’s Fire Drill Field at 1302 Harding Street to complete the physical agility portion of testing.
COVID-19 prevention requirements will be mandatory during the exams. This includes face masks, social distancing, hand sanitizing and additional precautions.
