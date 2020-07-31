Beat the Odds: Backpack giveaway this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The first day of school is fast approaching, which means it’s time to stock up on school supplies.
This weekend, a nonprofit is helping out with a back to school drive.
“We felt compelled to do we had the opportunity to do it, and we took it, and so we took it,” said Lonnie Brown Co-founder of Beat the Odds.
Two friends and Wichita Falls natives founded Beat the Odds.
They wanted to help kids in their hometown and this Saturday they’re doing just that by handing out school supplies.
“We went to backpack warehouse pretty much and got as much as we could and got the backpacks along with supplies, said Beat the Odds Cofounder Kenneth Griner. “We’re going to stuff them as much as we can.”
With funds from the community, grants and some money out of their own pockets, they are set to give away more than 300 backpacks stuffed with supplies and a few computers.
“Whoever is lucky, could get one of those Chromebooks and we’ll be giving out three Chromebooks, so three different students will have those Chromebooks,” said Giner.
"We do want people to know that if you show up without your kids, the maximum is two backpacks because we want everyone to have a chance to get one," said Brown.
To keep everyone safe, this is a drive-thru event only. People that show up will not need to exit their vehicles.
They will also hold a voter registration drive. The event runs Saturday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Hirschi High School. Everyone is welcome to come out.
